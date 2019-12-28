Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to Post $1.92 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) will post $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $2.52. Boeing reported earnings per share of $5.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $21.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.41.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $330.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Boeing has a 12 month low of $309.40 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,051 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 936 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.