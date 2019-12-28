Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) to Post $1.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Cincinnati Financial posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cincinnati Financial.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 251.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 183.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CINF opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.03. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $74.26 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

