Zacks: Brokerages Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to announce $21.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.70 million and the highest is $21.70 million. Codexis reported sales of $16.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $70.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.50 million to $71.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $82.39 million, with estimates ranging from $81.50 million to $83.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,310.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $273,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $17.06 on Friday. Codexis has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $22.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

