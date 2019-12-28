Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06.

CYCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

CYCC stock remained flat at $$0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. 125,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,443. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 498,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.41% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

