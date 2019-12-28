Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Marvell Technology Group posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marvell Technology Group.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark set a $30.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,428,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,854,135. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,363. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $17,649,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $25,567,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,954,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,338,179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.