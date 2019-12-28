Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Marvell Technology Group posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark set a $30.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,428,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,854,135. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,363. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $17,649,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $25,567,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,954,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,338,179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.