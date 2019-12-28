Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) to Hold

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and mineral exploration. It focuses on gold assets primarily in Macassa Mine Complex, the Taylor Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of -0.23. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $381.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

