Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Knoll (NYSE:KNL) to Hold

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Knoll Inc, a leading designer and manufacturer of branded office furniture products and textiles, serves clients worldwide. Their commitment to innovation and modern design has yielded a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to provide enduring value and help clients shape their workplaces with imagination and vision. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of Knoll stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. Knoll has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Knoll had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Knoll will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knoll news, Director Stephen F. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,442.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 79,126 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $2,077,848.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,587 shares in the company, valued at $11,543,554.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,138 shares of company stock worth $3,272,551 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Knoll by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,961,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Knoll by 429.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 104,400 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Knoll by 3.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 507,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

