Zacks Investment Research Lowers Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Hold

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IBCP. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. Independent Bank Co has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $512.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $43.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 22.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $185,030.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 887,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 125,967 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 769,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 177,031 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 214.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 226,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the second quarter worth $7,157,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

