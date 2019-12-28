Zacks Investment Research Lowers Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Get Investar alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ISTR. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price target on Investar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill cut Investar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $245.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.16.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.18 million. Investar had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 18.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Investar’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Investar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Investar by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 204,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 63,799 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.