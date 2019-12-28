Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) to Hold

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on MERC. TD Securities lowered Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $807.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 6.34%. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercer International will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth $10,849,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 297.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 505,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 377,928 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mercer International by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 59,343 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

