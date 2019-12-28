Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to Buy

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also commented on PINC. UBS Group lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Premier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Premier will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $3,173,005.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,284 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $73,484.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,948.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484 over the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Premier by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

