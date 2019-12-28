Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) to Buy

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE UBA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 77,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,521. The company has a market capitalization of $966.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Catherine U. Biddle purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

