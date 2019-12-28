Zacks: IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IZEA Worldwide an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide stock remained flat at $$0.24 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,436. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.66. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.