Zacks: Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $8.80 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Secoo an industry rank of 194 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SECO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Secoo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 target price on shares of Secoo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Secoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SECO opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Secoo has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $305.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Secoo by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Secoo by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Secoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Secoo by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 92,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Secoo by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 421,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 68,316 shares during the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

