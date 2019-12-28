Zacks: Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Given $110.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $110.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Taro Pharmaceutical Industries an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TARO. ValuEngine raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE TARO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.16. 61,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,345. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $109.42. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.50.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $160.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 40.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 98.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,357.1% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

