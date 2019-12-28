Zacks: The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $20.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned The Pennant Group an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Scott E. Lamb bought 5,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $102,717.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,867. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $32.18 on Friday. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

