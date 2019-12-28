Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,046,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,785,552 shares.The stock last traded at $77.62 and had previously closed at $76.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $98.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -81.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.40 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $344,385.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,022.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $260,359.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,164.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,767 shares of company stock worth $6,272,522. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 75.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,133,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,113,000 after buying an additional 3,920,837 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,967,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,105,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,440,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

