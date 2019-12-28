ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZIOP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,340,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,398. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.60.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34). As a group, analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $61,251.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,222 shares in the company, valued at $510,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 22,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

