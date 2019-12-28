Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 382.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZURN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 400 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 440 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 375 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 335 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

