$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trivago’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.03. Trivago reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trivago will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trivago.

Get Trivago alerts:

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.04 million. Trivago had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trivago by 53.7% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,673,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,037,000 after buying an additional 7,218,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Trivago by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,756,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after buying an additional 128,057 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Trivago by 49.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 301,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 100,268 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trivago by 23.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 54,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trivago by 4.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 202,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 356,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,284. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $925.39 million, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.56. Trivago has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Read More: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.