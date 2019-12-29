-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Aurora Cannabis also reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. The company had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACB. MKM Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Pi Financial set a $7.00 price target on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,609,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 946,887 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 727,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 360,390 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACB opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

