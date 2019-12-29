$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.53 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRP. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $13,333,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $13,183,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $1,688,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $673,000. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRP traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,499. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $397.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

