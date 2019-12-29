-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Conifer posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Conifer had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd.

In other news, SVP Andrew Petcoff purchased 77,777 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $349,996.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,531.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Petcoff purchased 55,555 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $249,997.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,314 shares in the company, valued at $766,413. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 895,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,537. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNFR opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. Conifer has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

