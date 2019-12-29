$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blackline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. Blackline reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackline will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackline.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,496 in the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,133,000 after purchasing an additional 63,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blackline by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,949,000 after buying an additional 349,712 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Blackline by 5.0% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,068,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,217,000 after buying an additional 147,453 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Blackline by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,408,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,379,000 after buying an additional 213,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Blackline by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackline stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.42. 216,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,551. Blackline has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

