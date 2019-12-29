-$0.18 EPS Expected for KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). KemPharm reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.25 to $1.05 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KemPharm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KemPharm by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 767,100 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in KemPharm by 801.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 140,578 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in KemPharm by 738.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 85,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KemPharm by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 19,001 shares during the period. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $0.42 on Thursday. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

