-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). AC Immune reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. AC Immune had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 45.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut AC Immune from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

NASDAQ:ACIU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. 143,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.08. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AC Immune by 516.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

