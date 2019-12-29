-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.24). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trillium Therapeutics.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.73% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.13.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.