-$0.24 EPS Expected for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeuBase Therapeutics.

NBSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of NeuBase Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBSE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,440. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

