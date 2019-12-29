$0.26 EPS Expected for Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.55. Adient reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adient in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.32.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 3.20. Adient has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,463,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adient by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,155 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Adient by 145.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 728,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 35.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,942,000 after acquiring an additional 652,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 61.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,723,000 after buying an additional 544,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

