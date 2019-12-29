-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.21). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 775,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,764,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,877.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18,246.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.20. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $14.61.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

