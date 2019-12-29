$0.29 EPS Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Huntsman posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on HUN. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 547.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 856.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 54.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.