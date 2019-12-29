$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Lantheus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $91,707.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,985.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $401,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,739,258.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,044. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. Lantheus has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $29.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

