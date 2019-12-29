$0.33 EPS Expected for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Evergy reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price target on Evergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $258,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $66,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $840,930. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,879,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,478,000 after buying an additional 1,246,803 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,100,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,616,000 after buying an additional 74,101 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Evergy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,554,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,682,000 after buying an additional 276,878 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,599,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 40.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,158,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,010,000 after buying an additional 626,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.07. 1,136,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,918. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

