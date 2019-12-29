$0.41 EPS Expected for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. Planet Fitness posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.26 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $75.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.79. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $81.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.