$0.41 EPS Expected for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Equities research analysts expect Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. Planet Fitness posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.26 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $75.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.79. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $81.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.