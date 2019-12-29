$0.55 EPS Expected for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. HD Supply posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. HD Supply’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair lowered HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HD Supply from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HD Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

HDS stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56. HD Supply has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HD Supply by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,369,000 after acquiring an additional 707,576 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $264,175,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,257,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 152,696 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,417,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,665,000 after purchasing an additional 523,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 4.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,389,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,879,000 after purchasing an additional 143,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

