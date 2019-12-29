$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s earnings. Midland States Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Midland States Bancorp.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $69.06 million for the quarter.

MSBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 8,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $233,087.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,667 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 687.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSBI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.96. 45,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,549. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $703.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

