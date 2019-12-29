-$0.69 EPS Expected for Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Nutanix reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 61.10% and a negative return on equity of 293.83%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of NTNX stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,216. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $389,788.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 83,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $2,854,221.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,352 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,111.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,098 shares of company stock worth $12,995,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 802.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 986.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 31.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 694.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 6,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

