$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) to post $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Jeld-Wen reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

NYSE:JELD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.32. 305,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,920. Jeld-Wen has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 186.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 81,439 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

