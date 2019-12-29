$1.40 EPS Expected for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) will report $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.39. LogMeIn reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LogMeIn.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGM shares. BidaskClub raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $931,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LogMeIn in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in LogMeIn by 235.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in LogMeIn by 81.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in LogMeIn in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in LogMeIn in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LOGM opened at $86.02 on Thursday. LogMeIn has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LogMeIn (LOGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.