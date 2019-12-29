$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. SkyWest reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. BidaskClub raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $64.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the second quarter worth $20,411,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 1,281.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 226,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 210,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SkyWest by 58.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 132,691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SkyWest by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 814,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,407,000 after purchasing an additional 106,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SkyWest by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 798,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,431,000 after purchasing an additional 80,725 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

