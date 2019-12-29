-$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.83) and the highest is ($1.32). Clovis Oncology posted earnings per share of ($1.88) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($7.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($6.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.78) to ($4.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.17. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 298.53%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.71) EPS. Clovis Oncology’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLVS. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

CLVS stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,513,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,719,077. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. The company has a market cap of $625.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 169,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.