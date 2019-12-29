$154.60 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) will post sales of $154.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.80 million. CarGurus reported sales of $126.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $585.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.45 million to $586.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $710.88 million, with estimates ranging from $700.40 million to $727.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARG. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $75,279.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 102,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,803.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $1,341,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,333,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,906,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,292,965 shares of company stock worth $46,278,779 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in CarGurus by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

