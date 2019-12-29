1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRSB opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.71. 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61.

Get 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH alerts:

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH Company Profile

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.