$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to post sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the highest is $2.27 billion. Mplx posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year sales of $7.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. TheStreet downgraded Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mplx from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.15.

MPLX stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 73.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 31.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

