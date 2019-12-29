$2.26 EPS Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) will report $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the lowest is $2.24. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $7.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

Shares of ZBH opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.70 and a 200-day moving average of $135.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $98.60 and a 52 week high of $151.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $2,549,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

