$211.76 Million in Sales Expected for United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report $211.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $206.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.60 million. United Insurance posted sales of $193.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United Insurance will report full year sales of $815.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $809.90 million to $821.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $890.70 million, with estimates ranging from $890.20 million to $891.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Insurance.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.18 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 4.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UIHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other United Insurance news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 148,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,234.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 12,934 shares of company stock valued at $164,585 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in United Insurance by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 228,656 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United Insurance by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,061,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,131,000 after buying an additional 136,526 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Insurance by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 118,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in United Insurance by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 112,850 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.17. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

