$3.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) will report $3.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.31 billion. Infosys reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $12.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $12.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $14.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFY. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFY stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.44. Infosys has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

