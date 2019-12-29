$3.53 Million in Sales Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will announce $3.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $5.05 million. AC Immune posted sales of $1.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $112.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.96 million to $116.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.15 million, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $32.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. AC Immune had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 45.19%.

ACIU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AC Immune from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AC Immune by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AC Immune by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AC Immune by 516.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,887 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACIU traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 143,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,319. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a market cap of $560.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.34. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.08.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

