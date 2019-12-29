$3.65 EPS Expected for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce earnings of $3.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.73 and the lowest is $3.54. Zebra Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $13.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.66 to $14.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.13.

In related news, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,720,264.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.23, for a total value of $7,146,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at $67,546,066.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,960 shares of company stock worth $15,344,318. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $256.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $146.52 and a 12 month high of $260.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

