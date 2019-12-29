$3.65 EPS Expected for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Brokerages expect that Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce earnings of $3.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.73 and the lowest is $3.54. Zebra Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $13.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.66 to $14.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.13.

In related news, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,720,264.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.23, for a total value of $7,146,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at $67,546,066.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,960 shares of company stock worth $15,344,318. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $256.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $146.52 and a 12 month high of $260.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.