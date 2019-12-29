$3.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) to announce sales of $3.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.72 billion. Adient reported sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $15.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.67 billion to $15.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $16.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.32.

NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 674,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. Adient has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 3.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 26.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,239,000 after buying an additional 2,153,155 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Adient by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,763,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,610,000 after purchasing an additional 231,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,942,000 after purchasing an additional 652,917 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,463,000. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its holdings in Adient by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,867,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,333,000 after purchasing an additional 204,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

